Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 15,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $372.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.91. The firm has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

