Cottage Street Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,021 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.84. 21,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,133. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $401.99. The company has a market capitalization of $377.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

