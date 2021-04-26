Cottage Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 584,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.25. 4,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,287. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

