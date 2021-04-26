Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 2.3% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 393.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $180.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.72.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

