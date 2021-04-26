Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 60,232 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,232 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.91.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 60,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $87.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

