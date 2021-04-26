Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce $152.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the highest is $156.44 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $119.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $680.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $699.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $847.38 million, with estimates ranging from $830.83 million to $879.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.13. 774,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,666. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

