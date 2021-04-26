Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Coursera stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

