Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.
Coursera stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
