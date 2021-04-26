Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on COUR. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.
Shares of COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.