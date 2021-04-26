Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COUR. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Shares of COUR opened at $46.37 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

