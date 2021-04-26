Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.12). Covanta posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.47 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after acquiring an additional 342,581 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its position in Covanta by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

