Cowen Initiates Coverage on BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

BTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

