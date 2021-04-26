Cowen Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,652.06.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,459.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,394.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

