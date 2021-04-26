Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Shares of NOC opened at $342.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $352.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

