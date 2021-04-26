Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NYSE:FNF opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $45.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

