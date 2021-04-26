Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 871 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

