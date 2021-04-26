Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 3.75. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

