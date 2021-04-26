Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.37

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 8851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

