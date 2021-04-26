Critical Contrast: Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) & Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 2 10 0 2.83 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili currently has a consensus price target of $71.21, indicating a potential downside of 38.96%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Her Imports.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $973.59 million 37.38 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -204.67 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.02 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Bilibili has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -3.76, meaning that its stock price is 476% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bilibili beats Her Imports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

