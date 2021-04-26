Critical Survey: Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -6.99% -22.85% -14.74% Parsons 2.27% 10.08% 4.79%

Risk & Volatility

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Streamline Health Solutions and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 1 4 0 0 1.80

Parsons has a consensus price target of $44.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $20.74 million 3.43 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Parsons $3.95 billion 1.10 $120.53 million $1.46 29.24

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

Parsons beats Streamline Health Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers health information management; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which includes integrated cloud-based software suite, such as computer-assisted coding, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based pre- and post-bill coding analysis platform. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S. Department of Defense and the United States intelligence community; space and geospatial solutions, such as geospatial intelligence, threat analytics, space situational awareness, small satellite launch and integration, satellite ground systems, fight dynamics, and command, and control solutions to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and multiple units within the U.S. Department of Defense. It also provides missile defense and C5ISR solutions, such as integrated air and missile defense, data fusion and analytics, platform system integration, directed energy, joint all-domain operations, and command and control systems to Defense Intelligence Agency and U.S. Department of Defense; technology services for complex energy production systems, aviation, healthcare and bio-surveillance systems, and environmental systems and associated infrastructure, as well as nuclear waste processing and treatment, weapons of mass destruction elimination, program and project management, infectious disease control analytics, and data protection solutions. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, aviation, rail and transit systems, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure; and program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

