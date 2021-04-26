Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) PT Set at $11.00 by Raymond James

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $11.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

CRON has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. 47,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,667. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $4,822,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at $59,239,836.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.