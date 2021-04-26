Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

