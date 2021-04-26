Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,459,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,859,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMP stock opened at $204.63 on Monday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,416 shares of company stock worth $6,830,807 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

