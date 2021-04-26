Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $803,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $118.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

