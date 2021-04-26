Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

