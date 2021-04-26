Crown Hits Market Capitalization of $4.46 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $15,357.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,409.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $832.30 or 0.01558335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00480210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00061780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001599 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,051,363 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

