Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $72.11 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48.

