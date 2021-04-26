Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.62.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $187.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

