Cutler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp makes up 2.9% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 3.16% of Timberland Bancorp worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSBK opened at $27.45 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 33.35%.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Brydon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $142,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $25,503.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,252 shares of company stock valued at $813,905 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

