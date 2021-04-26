CyberAgent (CYAGF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Shares of CYAGF stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.31. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CyberAgent in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

