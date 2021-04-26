Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,769,000 after acquiring an additional 911,042 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,662,000 after acquiring an additional 399,930 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $177,172,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $172,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of VAR opened at $177.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.99. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $177.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.