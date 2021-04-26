Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $265.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

NYSE DHR opened at $259.78 on Monday. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $259.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

