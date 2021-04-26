DAO Maker Hits Market Cap of $141.08 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $141.08 million and $10.41 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $7.07 or 0.00013053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00284634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.94 or 0.01004111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00724051 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,004.08 or 0.99692202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,288,938 coins and its circulating supply is 19,951,555 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

