DATA Reaches Market Cap of $20.69 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and $2.13 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00064893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00743120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.56 or 0.07432039 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

