DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of DCCPF stock remained flat at $$81.89 during trading on Wednesday. DCC has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

