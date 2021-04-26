Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $5.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.43. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

