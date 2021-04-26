Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Rating Reiterated by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DLTNF stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

