Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $77.49 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $7.37 or 0.00013709 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $77.49 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 105% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,755.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.63 or 0.04674210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.83 or 0.00453594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $830.64 or 0.01545234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.86 or 0.00706642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.56 or 0.00479132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00059449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.33 or 0.00413600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

