Dether Hits 1-Day Volume of $71,855.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Dether has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Dether has a market cap of $1.55 million and $71,855.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00064021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00723062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00094676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.93 or 0.07617691 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

Dether is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.