Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €171.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DB1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.00 ($180.00).

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €138.10. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

