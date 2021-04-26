Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

