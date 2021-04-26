DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 171.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock worth $16,926,020. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

