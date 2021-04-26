DEXTools Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $826,603.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $57.48 million and approximately $826,603.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00064934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00094731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00711339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.73 or 0.07748799 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

