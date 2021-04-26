DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $91.69 million and $87.96 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $2,375.54 or 0.04458230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00064774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.44 or 0.00743999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.26 or 0.07437942 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

