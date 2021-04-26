Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up to $17.64

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.64, but opened at $18.69. Digi International shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 135 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.29 million, a PE ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Digi International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

