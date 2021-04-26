Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Gap Up to $17.64

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.64, but opened at $18.69. Digi International shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 135 shares.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.
The firm has a market capitalization of $552.29 million, a PE ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Digi International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
