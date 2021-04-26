DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN opened at $41.40 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

