Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 11,900 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Bausch Health Companies worth $22,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.