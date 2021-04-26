Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,679 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WPP by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of WPP by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9777 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

