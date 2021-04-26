Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $25,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,190,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,242,000 after purchasing an additional 650,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

