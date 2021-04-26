Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,992 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.65% of Natus Medical worth $24,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NTUS opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.66 million, a P/E ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $28.83.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

