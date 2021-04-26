Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,222 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $23,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 75.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth $145,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

