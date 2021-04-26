Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of DFS opened at $102.84 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

